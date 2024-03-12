Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) by 13.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,347,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,629,632 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 3.95% of Newell Brands worth $147,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Newell Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Newell Brands by 4.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Newell Brands by 5.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Newell Brands by 23.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 103,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 19,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 57.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 28,656 shares during the last quarter. 91.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newell Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NWL stock opened at $7.58 on Tuesday. Newell Brands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.49 and a fifty-two week high of $12.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.16.

Newell Brands Announces Dividend

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 4.77% and a positive return on equity of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -29.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NWL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Newell Brands from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. UBS Group downgraded Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $8.50 in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.13.

Newell Brands Profile

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

Further Reading

