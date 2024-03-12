Newtek Business Services Corp. 5.50% Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:NEWTZ) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Newtek Business Services Corp. 5.50% Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:NEWTZ – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.10 and last traded at $24.06. Approximately 1,747 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 8,005 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.92.

Newtek Business Services Corp. 5.50% Notes Due 2026 Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.81.

Newtek Business Services Corp. 5.50% Notes Due 2026 Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th were issued a dividend of $0.3438 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 12th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%.

About Newtek Business Services Corp. 5.50% Notes Due 2026

newtek business services corp. has been in business since 1998, servicing over 100,000 business accounts in all 50 states. newtek aims to provide real-time, state-of-the-art content and business services in order to become the definitive destination for business owners across the united states. we are: a credible business partner with over $100 million of stockholders equity, over $160 million in revenues and over 100,000 business accounts we have operated as a publicly traded company for over eleven years, currently under sarbanes-oxley regulation all of our corporate data, as well as your company data, is stored in our military-strength facility in arizona, which is both sas-70 type ii and pci compliant we have fully transparent financial statements which can be found online in our investor relations section, http://investor.newtekbusinessservices.com.

