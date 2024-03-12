Nexi (OTCMKTS:NEXXY) Shares Down 5.4%

Nexi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:NEXXY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 5.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.84 and last traded at $6.84. 318 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.23.

Nexi Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.22.

About Nexi

Nexi S.p.A. provides electronic money and payment services to banks, financial and insurance institutions, merchants, businesses, and public administration in Italy. The company offers acquiring services; configuration, activation, and maintenance of POS terminals; fraud prevention; and dispute management services, as well as customer support services.

