Next Hydrogen Solutions (CVE:NXH) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Next Hydrogen Solutions Inc. (CVE:NXH – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 5.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.75 and last traded at C$0.75. Approximately 3,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 10,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.79.

Separately, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Next Hydrogen Solutions from C$1.05 to C$0.80 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 20th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.76 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.76. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.41. The stock has a market capitalization of C$17.17 million, a PE ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 0.31.

Next Hydrogen Solutions Inc develops and produces water electrolyzers to work with intermittent renewable energy. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

