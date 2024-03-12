Next Hydrogen Solutions (CVE:NXH) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Next Hydrogen Solutions Inc. (CVE:NXH – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 5.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.75 and last traded at C$0.75. Approximately 3,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 10,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.79.
Separately, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Next Hydrogen Solutions from C$1.05 to C$0.80 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 20th.
Next Hydrogen Solutions Inc develops and produces water electrolyzers to work with intermittent renewable energy. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.
