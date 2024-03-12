Ninety One Group (LON:N91) Insider Kim Mary McFarland Acquires 45,512 Shares of Stock

Ninety One Group (LON:N91 – Get Free Report) insider Kim Mary McFarland bought 45,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 165 ($2.11) per share, for a total transaction of £75,094.80 ($96,213.71).

Shares of LON N91 opened at GBX 165.70 ($2.12) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 173.73 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 171.73. The company has a market capitalization of £1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 920.56, a PEG ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.67.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ninety One Group from GBX 169 ($2.17) to GBX 173 ($2.22) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th.

Ninety One Group operates as an independent global asset manager worldwide. It serves private and public sector pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, insurers, corporates, foundations, and central banks, as well as large retail financial groups, wealth managers, public and private equity as well as debt, private banks, and intermediaries.

