NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.10

Shares of NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.10 and traded as high as $5.15. NN shares last traded at $5.07, with a volume of 355,497 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of NN from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th.

NN Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of NN

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market cap of $240.06 million, a P/E ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 3.02.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NNBR. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NN by 1,135.5% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 2,138,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964,948 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new position in shares of NN during the third quarter worth $1,674,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NN during the second quarter worth $1,243,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in NN by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,700,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in NN by 128.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 426,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after buying an additional 239,510 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.57% of the company’s stock.

NN Company Profile

NN, Inc, a diversified industrial company, designs, manufactures, and sells high-precision metal and plastic components and assemblies. It operates through two segments, Mobile Solutions and Power Solutions. The Mobile Solutions segment manufactures and sells system critical components for automotive and general industrial end markets for use in power steering, braking, transmissions, gasoline fuel system, diesel injection, and diesel emissions treatment applications, as well as use in heating, ventilation, and air conditioning.

