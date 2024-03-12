Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK – Get Free Report) (TSE:NDM)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.29. Northern Dynasty Minerals shares last traded at $0.29, with a volume of 1,420,149 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of $156.43 million, a P/E ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 0.70.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 189,793 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 47,858 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at about $947,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 142.4% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 511,800 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 300,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. Institutional investors own 9.25% of the company’s stock.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Pebble Copper-Gold-Molybdenum-Silver-Rhenium project comprising 1,840 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 274 square miles located in southwest Alaska, the United States.

