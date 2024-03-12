Northern Star Investment Corp. III (NYSE:NSTC) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.76

Northern Star Investment Corp. III (NYSE:NSTC – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.76 and traded as high as $11.06. Northern Star Investment Corp. III shares last traded at $11.06, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

Northern Star Investment Corp. III Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSTC. Meteora Capital LLC grew its position in Northern Star Investment Corp. III by 1,451.3% during the fourth quarter. Meteora Capital LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,050,000 after buying an additional 935,537 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Northern Star Investment Corp. III by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,984,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,941,000 after acquiring an additional 412,548 shares in the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in Northern Star Investment Corp. III in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,044,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. III by 146.0% during the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 492,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,974,000 after buying an additional 292,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. III by 132.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 232,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,273,000 after buying an additional 132,141 shares in the last quarter. 26.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northern Star Investment Corp. III Company Profile

Northern Star Investment Corp. III does not have significant operations. It focuses on effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to identify business opportunities in the field of direct-to-consumer and digitally-disruptive e-commerce spaces.

