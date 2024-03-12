Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $12.51

Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.51 and traded as high as $14.24. Northern Technologies International shares last traded at $14.20, with a volume of 4,386 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on NTIC. StockNews.com cut shares of Northern Technologies International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Northern Technologies International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th.

Northern Technologies International Stock Up 0.2 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.51. The company has a market cap of $133.91 million, a PE ratio of 32.27 and a beta of 0.71.

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.08). Northern Technologies International had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 5.60%. The firm had revenue of $20.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Northern Technologies International Co. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Northern Technologies International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. Northern Technologies International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.64%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northern Technologies International

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTIC. Meros Investment Management LP grew its stake in shares of Northern Technologies International by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 213,416 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 14,122 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Technologies International in the second quarter valued at $298,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Northern Technologies International by 11.8% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Northern Technologies International by 3.9% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 24,090 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Northern Technologies International in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.01% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Technologies International

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and internationally. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.



