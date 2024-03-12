Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 42.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 387,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 283,006 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.16% of Nucor worth $60,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Nucor during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Nucor by 15,470.4% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,177 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Nucor during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Nucor during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Nucor during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:NUE opened at $184.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.57. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $129.79 and a 1-year high of $195.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $180.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.61.

Nucor Announces Dividend

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.89 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 13.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on NUE. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Nucor from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 6,771 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.46, for a total value of $1,201,581.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,330,556.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 6,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.46, for a total transaction of $1,201,581.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,330,556.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nicholas C. Gangestad acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $176.61 per share, for a total transaction of $176,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,610. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 77,330 shares of company stock worth $13,672,548. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

