Nuveen Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:NDVG) Shares Up 0.1%

Nuveen Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:NDVG – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $29.27 and last traded at $29.27. 236 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 3,747 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.23.

Nuveen Dividend Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.08. The stock has a market cap of $9.37 million, a PE ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 0.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Dividend Growth ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Nuveen Dividend Growth ETF by 378.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Nuveen Dividend Growth ETF by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 12,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuveen Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,191,000. Finally, Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,429,000.

About Nuveen Dividend Growth ETF

The Nuveen Dividend Growth ETF (NDVG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent ETF that primarily holds dividend-paying equities from around the globe. The fund utilizes the Natixis\u002FNYSE non-transparent model. NDVG was launched on Aug 4, 2021 and is managed by Nuveen.

