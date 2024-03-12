NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:SRV) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $36.62

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:SRV – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $36.62 and traded as high as $39.82. NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund shares last traded at $39.78, with a volume of 41,692 shares traded.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.48 and its 200-day moving average is $36.62.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.
NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Swank Capital, LLC. The fund is managed by Swank Energy Income Advisors L.P. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe with a focus in United States. The fund typically invests in MLPs, Other Natural Resource Companies, and global commodities.
