NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:SRV) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $36.62

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:SRV – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $36.62 and traded as high as $39.82. NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund shares last traded at $39.78, with a volume of 41,692 shares traded.

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.48 and its 200-day moving average is $36.62.

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.

Institutional Trading of NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund by 8.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,231 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund by 287.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 18,631 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 13,819 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,025 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 4,114 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $346,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,868 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 3,551 shares during the period.

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Swank Capital, LLC. The fund is managed by Swank Energy Income Advisors L.P. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe with a focus in United States. The fund typically invests in MLPs, Other Natural Resource Companies, and global commodities.

