O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires 643 Shares of AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,784 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AngloGold Ashanti were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,948,606 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $240,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625,854 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 711.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,830,538 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $44,280,000 after buying an additional 1,605,046 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the third quarter worth $25,027,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 35,493.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,279,602 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $20,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 214.4% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,651,582 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $22,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,297 shares in the last quarter. 22.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AngloGold Ashanti Price Performance

AU stock opened at $22.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.17. AngloGold Ashanti plc has a 1-year low of $14.91 and a 1-year high of $30.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.93.

AngloGold Ashanti Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a yield of 1.1%. This is a boost from AngloGold Ashanti’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AngloGold Ashanti currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.50.

AngloGold Ashanti Profile

AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, the Americas, and Australia. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as produces silver and sulphuric acid as by-products. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita project located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania.

