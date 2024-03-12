O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires New Position in Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 12,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Twin Disc at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Twin Disc alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Twin Disc by 31.5% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 54,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 12,971 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Twin Disc during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Twin Disc in the third quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Twin Disc during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Twin Disc by 39.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,066 shares during the period. 58.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twin Disc Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of TWIN stock opened at $17.06 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.60. The firm has a market cap of $238.77 million, a PE ratio of 21.33 and a beta of 0.80. Twin Disc, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $8.60 and a 1-year high of $17.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Twin Disc Dividend Announcement

Twin Disc ( NASDAQ:TWIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $72.99 million during the quarter. Twin Disc had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 7.74%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Twin Disc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

Twin Disc Company Profile

(Free Report)

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment in the United States, the Netherlands, China, Australia, Italy, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. Its principal products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Twin Disc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twin Disc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.