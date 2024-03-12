O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Grows Position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BATS:BBCA)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BATS:BBCA – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,920 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 115.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 906,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,698,000 after purchasing an additional 484,794 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,617,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,362,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 903.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 92,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,314,000 after buying an additional 83,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 161.2% during the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 66,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,043,000 after acquiring an additional 40,733 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

BATS BBCA opened at $66.01 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.02.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BBCA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Canadian equities. BBCA was launched on Aug 7, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

