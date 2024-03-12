O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases 96,405 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 21.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 537,346 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,405 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 2.5% of O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $169,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Microsoft by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 634,238,715 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $147,714,197,000 after purchasing an additional 6,129,708 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 295,509,547 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $68,824,173,000 after buying an additional 1,951,554 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 215,874,152 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $68,162,263,000 after acquiring an additional 5,762,902 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 195,859,819 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $50,302,677,000 after acquiring an additional 556,020 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 112,158.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 150,187,424 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $36,017,948,000 after acquiring an additional 150,053,637 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft stock opened at $404.52 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $400.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $366.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $245.73 and a 12 month high of $420.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.89.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The software giant reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.17. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.40% and a net margin of 36.27%. The business had revenue of $62.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.32 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

MSFT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $471.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Mizuho upped their price target on Microsoft from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $465.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $415.00.

In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.78, for a total value of $18,530,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 574,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,414,839.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 3,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.12, for a total value of $1,341,414.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 570,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,823,855.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.78, for a total transaction of $18,530,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 574,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,414,839.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,048,303 shares of company stock worth $21,821,514. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

