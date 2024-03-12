O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT – Free Report) by 33.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,491 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Quipt Home Medical worth $169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Quipt Home Medical by 13.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 33,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 1,709,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 17,099 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 951,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,175,000 after purchasing an additional 345,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Quipt Home Medical by 59.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 11,096 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QIPT opened at $4.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.59 and a 200 day moving average of $4.87. The firm has a market cap of $175.14 million, a PE ratio of -46.22 and a beta of 0.60. Quipt Home Medical Corp. has a one year low of $3.90 and a one year high of $7.26.

Quipt Home Medical ( NASDAQ:QIPT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Quipt Home Medical had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a negative return on equity of 3.57%. The firm had revenue of $65.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.43 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Quipt Home Medical Corp. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QIPT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Quipt Home Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a report on Wednesday, December 20th.

Quipt Home Medical Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of durable and home medical equipment and supplies in the United States. The company offers nebulizers, oxygen concentrators, and CPAP and BiPAP units; traditional and non-traditional durable medical respiratory equipment and services; non-invasive ventilation equipment, supplies, and services; and engages in the rental of medical equipment.

