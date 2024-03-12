O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 27,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Granite Ridge Resources by 507.6% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 4,365 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Granite Ridge Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Granite Ridge Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Granite Ridge Resources by 9,620.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 9,717 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Granite Ridge Resources in the second quarter worth about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.56% of the company’s stock.

Granite Ridge Resources Price Performance

GRNT stock opened at $5.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.75 and a 200-day moving average of $6.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $791.35 million, a P/E ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.20. Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.82 and a 12 month high of $8.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Granite Ridge Resources Dividend Announcement

Granite Ridge Resources ( NYSE:GRNT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $106.80 million during the quarter. Granite Ridge Resources had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 16.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.39%. Granite Ridge Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.13%.

Granite Ridge Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc operates as a non-operated oil and gas exploration and production company. It owns a portfolio of wells and acreage across the Permian and other unconventional basins in the United States. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

