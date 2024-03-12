Oak Associates Ltd. OH Trims Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Oak Associates Ltd. OH cut its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 49.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,262 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 109,278 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 1.6% of Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s holdings in Apple were worth $19,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Apple alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Apple by 20.0% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,615,701 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $456,728,000 after buying an additional 435,891 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Apple by 0.4% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 240,628 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Markel Corp lifted its position in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,206,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $210,752,000 after purchasing an additional 8,450 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 9.2% in the first quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 156,364 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $27,305,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Island Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the first quarter. Harbor Island Capital LLC now owns 135,325 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $23,629,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 58.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Piper Sandler Companies cut Apple to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Redburn Partners downgraded Apple to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.94, for a total value of $18,094,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,434,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,392,181.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $172.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $147.70 and a 1-year high of $199.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $184.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.59.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $119.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.99 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 156.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.95%.

Apple Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.