ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of ODP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

ODP Stock Down 0.6 %

ODP opened at $51.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.63. ODP has a one year low of $39.36 and a one year high of $58.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.42.

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. ODP had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that ODP will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ODP announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 28th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 48.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at ODP

In other ODP news, EVP Kevin Moffitt sold 1,930 shares of ODP stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total value of $96,693.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,442,421.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ODP news, CFO Diego Anthony Scaglione sold 25,000 shares of ODP stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,375,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,285,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kevin Moffitt sold 1,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total transaction of $96,693.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,442,421.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ODP

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ODP. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in ODP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in ODP during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of ODP by 94.6% in the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 722 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of ODP in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ODP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

ODP Company Profile

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates through four divisions: ODP Business Solutions, Office Depot, Veyer, and Varis.

