Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.00

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMEX – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.00 and traded as high as $4.37. Odyssey Marine Exploration shares last traded at $4.15, with a volume of 174,189 shares.

Get Odyssey Marine Exploration alerts:

Odyssey Marine Exploration Stock Down 6.3 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Odyssey Marine Exploration during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration by 23.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 4,714 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration by 12.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 4,371 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration by 25.6% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 56,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 11,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration in the first quarter worth $192,000. 35.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Odyssey Marine Exploration Company Profile

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, validates, and develops seafloor mineral resources worldwide. The company provides specialized mineral exploration, project development, and marine services to clients. Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Odyssey Marine Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Odyssey Marine Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.