Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Set to Split on Thursday, March 28th (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report)’s stock is set to split on Thursday, March 28th. The 2-1 split was announced on Friday, February 16th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, March 27th.

Old Dominion Freight Line Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $432.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $47.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 52 week low of $295.80 and a 52 week high of $452.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $412.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $406.09.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 31.18% and a net margin of 21.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. This is an increase from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is currently 18.47%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ODFL. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $400.00 to $444.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 11th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $446.00 target price (up previously from $443.00) on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $465.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $416.00 to $434.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $423.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Director John D. Kasarda sold 7,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.15, for a total transaction of $3,524,819.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,770 shares in the company, valued at $2,993,355.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.14% of the company’s stock.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Further Reading

