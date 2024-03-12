Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Stake Raised by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,172,574 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 32,395 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.40% of Old National Bancorp worth $17,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONB. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp in the second quarter worth $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Old National Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Old National Bancorp by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,608 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 55.6% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,898 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONB stock opened at $16.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 0.82. Old National Bancorp has a 52-week low of $11.66 and a 52-week high of $17.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.56.

Old National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ONB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $689.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.87 million. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 12.04%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Old National Bancorp will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.87%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Old National Bancorp in a report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on Old National Bancorp from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com lowered Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Old National Bancorp from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Old National Bancorp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.29.

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

