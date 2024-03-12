Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.95

Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.95 and traded as high as $4.43. Omeros shares last traded at $4.20, with a volume of 326,607 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Omeros from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 11th.

Omeros Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Omeros

The stock has a market capitalization of $264.05 million, a P/E ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.80, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.95.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Omeros by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,168,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,362,000 after acquiring an additional 26,085 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Omeros during the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Omeros by 159.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 118,467 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 72,838 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omeros by 70.6% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 186,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 77,100 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Omeros by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 559,052 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 13,009 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Omeros Company Profile

Omeros Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, cancers, and addictive and compulsive disorders. The company's clinical programs include Narsoplimab (OMS721/MASP-2) that has completed pivotal studies for hematopoietic stem-cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy (HSCT-TMA); that is in Phase III clinical trial for immunoglobulin A nephropathy (IgAN); and Phase II clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

Featured Stories

