OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Buys 309,725 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 368.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 393,678 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 309,725 shares during the quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in Apple were worth $67,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Operose Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 10,233 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 84,601 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,485,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 669,295 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $114,590,000 after acquiring an additional 10,932 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Apple by 0.5% in the third quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,211 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,857,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Apple by 5.5% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 126,866 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $21,721,000 after purchasing an additional 6,576 shares during the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 100,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.94, for a total value of $18,094,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,434,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,392,181.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on AAPL. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $166.00 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Apple from $160.00 to $158.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Apple from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Redburn Atlantic cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $208.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.27.

Apple Price Performance

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $172.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.67 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $184.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $147.70 and a 52-week high of $199.62.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $119.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.99 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 156.04% and a net margin of 26.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.95%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

