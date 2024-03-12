OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp raised its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 510.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 960,313 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 802,900 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 4.6% of OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $303,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 534.5% in the second quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 184 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the second quarter worth approximately $601,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 89.0% in the 3rd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 223 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 3,303 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.12, for a total value of $1,341,414.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 570,826 shares in the company, valued at $231,823,855.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.78, for a total transaction of $18,530,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 574,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,414,839.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 3,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.12, for a total value of $1,341,414.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 570,826 shares in the company, valued at $231,823,855.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,048,303 shares of company stock valued at $21,821,514 over the last ninety days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. China Renaissance began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $466.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Microsoft from $435.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $415.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $404.52 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $245.73 and a 12-month high of $420.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $400.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $366.47.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The software giant reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $62.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.14 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.40% and a net margin of 36.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

