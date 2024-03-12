One Heritage Group (LON:OHG) Shares Down 10%

One Heritage Group PLC (LON:OHG – Get Free Report) shares dropped 10% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 12.60 ($0.16) and last traded at GBX 12.60 ($0.16). Approximately 7,387 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 12,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 14 ($0.18).

One Heritage Group Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £5.42 million, a P/E ratio of -210.00 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,243.42, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 13.94 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 17.24.

About One Heritage Group

(Get Free Report)

One Heritage Group PLC operates as a property development and management company in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the development of residential and co-living properties in urban communities. It is also involved in the leasing of properties. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for One Heritage Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Heritage Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.