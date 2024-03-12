Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBK) Shares Up 0.1%

Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBK – Get Free Report) shot up 0.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $31.33 and last traded at $31.13. 82,151 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 103,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on OBK shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Origin Bancorp in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Raymond James increased their price target on Origin Bancorp from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th.

Origin Bancorp Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $964.69 million, a PE ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 0.95.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.04). Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $81.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.20 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Origin Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Origin Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 22.14%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OBK. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Origin Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Origin Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Origin Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Origin Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $90,000. 54.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Origin Bancorp

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, and retail clients in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, residential mortgage, and paycheck protection program loans.

Further Reading

