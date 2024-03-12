Orla Mining (OLA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Orla Mining (TSE:OLA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.04 per share for the quarter.

Orla Mining stock opened at C$4.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.49, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 1.55. Orla Mining has a one year low of C$3.53 and a one year high of C$6.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.67.

In other news, Senior Officer John Andrew Cormier sold 10,000 shares of Orla Mining stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.50, for a total transaction of C$45,001.00. Company insiders own 35.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OLA. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Orla Mining from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Orla Mining from C$6.50 to C$5.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. TD Securities cut shares of Orla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$5.50 to C$4.50 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$6.00 price target on shares of Orla Mining and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Desjardins cut their price target on shares of Orla Mining from C$7.25 to C$6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Orla Mining has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$6.09.

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores, operates, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 138,636 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,893 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

