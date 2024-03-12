Orla Mining (OLA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Orla Mining (TSE:OLA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.04 per share for the quarter.
Orla Mining Stock Performance
Orla Mining stock opened at C$4.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.49, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 1.55. Orla Mining has a one year low of C$3.53 and a one year high of C$6.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.67.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Senior Officer John Andrew Cormier sold 10,000 shares of Orla Mining stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.50, for a total transaction of C$45,001.00. Company insiders own 35.11% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Orla Mining
Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores, operates, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 138,636 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,893 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.
