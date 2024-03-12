OverActive Media (OTC:OAMCF) Stock Price Up 8.9%

OverActive Media Corp. (OTC:OAMCF – Get Free Report) shares shot up 8.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.49 and last traded at $0.44. 78,418 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 58% from the average session volume of 49,491 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.

OverActive Media Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.23.

About OverActive Media

OverActive Media Corp. operates as a media, sports, and entertainment company. It operates in two segments, Team Operations and Business Operations. The company delivers sports, media, and entertainment products for fans with a focus on esports, videogames, content creation and distribution, culture, and live and online events.

