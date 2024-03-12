Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:OVL) Trading Down 0.3%

Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:OVL – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $41.16 and last traded at $41.23. Approximately 1,016 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 62,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.35.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.35 and a 200-day moving average of $36.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.30 million, a P/E ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 1.12.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OVL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $543,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $505,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF by 180.2% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 19,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 12,416 shares during the period.

The Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF (OVL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is actively managed to provide exposure to large cap U.S. equities combined with a put spread option overlay strategy. OVL was launched on Sep 30, 2019 and is managed by Overlay Shares.

