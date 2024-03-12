Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG) Insider Peter Hill Acquires 248 Shares of Stock

Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG – Get Free Report) insider Peter Hill purchased 248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 677 ($8.67) per share, with a total value of £1,678.96 ($2,151.13).

LON PAG opened at GBX 667.50 ($8.55) on Tuesday. Paragon Banking Group PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 439.18 ($5.63) and a 1 year high of GBX 724 ($9.28). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 222.26, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of £1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,011.36, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 674.73 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 573.34.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st were issued a GBX 19.20 ($0.25) dividend. This is an increase from Paragon Banking Group’s previous dividend of $9.40. This represents a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. Paragon Banking Group’s payout ratio is 5,606.06%.

Paragon Banking Group PLC provides financial products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Lending and Commercial Lending. The Mortgage Lending segment offers buy-to-let mortgages, as well as includes owner-occupied first and second charge mortgages. The Commercial Lending segment comprises SME lending, such as hire purchase, and finance and operating leases; and provides development finance, motor finance, structured lending, and other products.

