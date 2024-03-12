ParkerVision (OTCMKTS:PRKR) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.14

Shares of ParkerVision, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRKR – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.14 and traded as high as $0.20. ParkerVision shares last traded at $0.20, with a volume of 13,460 shares traded.

ParkerVision Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.18 and a 200-day moving average of $0.14.

ParkerVision Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ParkerVision, Inc develops and markets radio frequency technologies and integrated circuits for use in wireless communication products. ParkerVision, Inc was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ParkerVision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ParkerVision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.