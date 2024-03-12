Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Has $11.01 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust reduced its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,867 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 914 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 2.5% of Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $11,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 534.5% in the second quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 184 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 89.0% during the 3rd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 223 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSFT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Macquarie upped their target price on Microsoft from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $432.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, November 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $455.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $415.00.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $404.52 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $245.73 and a 12 month high of $420.82. The company has a market cap of $3.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $400.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $366.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The software giant reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.17. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.27% and a return on equity of 38.40%. The company had revenue of $62.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other news, major shareholder Corp Microsoft sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total transaction of $1,950,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,677,398 shares in the company, valued at $22,770,926.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 3,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.12, for a total value of $1,341,414.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 570,826 shares in the company, valued at $231,823,855.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Corp Microsoft sold 1,000,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total value of $1,950,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,677,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,770,926.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,048,303 shares of company stock valued at $21,821,514 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.