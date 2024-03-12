Partners Group (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) Trading Down 1%

Partners Group Holding AG (OTCMKTS:PGPHF – Get Free Report) fell 1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1,429.30 and last traded at $1,430.00. 8 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,445.00.

Partners Group Trading Down 1.0 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,364.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,253.85.

About Partners Group

(Get Free Report)

Partners Group Holding AG is a private equity firm specializing in direct, secondary, and primary investments across private equity, private real estate, private infrastructure, and private debt. The firm also makes fund of funds investments. It seeks to invest in distressed, special situations, later stage, mature, early venture, mid venture, late venture, industry consolidation, buyouts, recapitalizations, emerging growth, and seed capital.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Partners Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Partners Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.