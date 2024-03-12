Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 43,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 982 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 157.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 635.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,594 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 350.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,539 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock opened at $11.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.19. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $16.17.

Patterson-UTI Energy Announces Dividend

Patterson-UTI Energy ( NASDAQ:PTEN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Patterson-UTI Energy had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 5.94%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 31.68%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert Wayne Drummond, Jr. sold 187,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $2,204,254.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,473,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,011,093.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PTEN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.33.

Patterson-UTI Energy Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Completion Services, and Drilling Products. The Contract Drilling Services segment provides contract and directional drilling services in onshore oil and natural gas basins, as well as engages in the service and re-certification of equipment for drilling contractors, and provision of electrical controls and automation to the energy, marine and mining industries.

