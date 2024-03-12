Pegasus Partners Ltd. Sells 65 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Pegasus Partners Ltd. decreased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,706 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 2.0% of Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Apple were worth $14,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Apple by 20.0% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,615,701 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $456,728,000 after purchasing an additional 435,891 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 240,628 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,016,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,206,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $210,752,000 after buying an additional 8,450 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 156,364 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $27,305,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Island Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Island Capital LLC now owns 135,325 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $23,629,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Stock Performance

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $172.75 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $184.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $147.70 and a 1 year high of $199.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.29.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.09. Apple had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 156.04%. The business had revenue of $119.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Apple’s payout ratio is 14.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $208.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. DA Davidson started coverage on Apple in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $166.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Apple from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $189.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.27.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.94, for a total value of $18,094,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,434,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,392,181.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

