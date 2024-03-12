PGIM Custom Harvest LLC Has $14.49 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

PGIM Custom Harvest LLC lifted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,601 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $14,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Apple by 1.7% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 669,295 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $114,590,000 after buying an additional 10,932 shares during the period. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,211 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,857,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 5.5% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 126,866 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $21,721,000 after purchasing an additional 6,576 shares during the period. Peloton Wealth Strategists grew its position in Apple by 18.6% during the third quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 2,774 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Apple by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 60,847 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $10,418,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $172.75 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $147.70 and a 52-week high of $199.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $184.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.59.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $119.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.99 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 156.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 14.95%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Bank of America raised Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $208.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Piper Sandler Companies lowered Apple to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Apple from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Apple from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.27.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.94, for a total value of $18,094,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,434,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,392,181.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

