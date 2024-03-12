Phoenix Copper (LON:PXC) Shares Down 1%

Phoenix Copper Limited (LON:PXC – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 11.75 ($0.15) and last traded at GBX 12.13 ($0.16). 201,739 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 936,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12.25 ($0.16).

Phoenix Copper Stock Down 1.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £18.07 million, a P/E ratio of -1,212.50 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.35, a quick ratio of 13.42 and a current ratio of 1.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 13.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 19.22.

Phoenix Copper Company Profile

Phoenix Copper Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and mining activities for precious and base metals primarily in North America. The company explores for copper, zinc, gold, lead, tungsten, cobalt, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the 80% owned Empire Mine property located in Mackay, Idaho, USA.

