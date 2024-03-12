Phoenix Motor (NASDAQ:PEV) Trading Up 2.8%

Phoenix Motor Inc. (NASDAQ:PEV – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 2.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.00 and last traded at $0.94. Approximately 44,219 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 38,746 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.91.

Phoenix Motor Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.09. The company has a market cap of $29.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Institutional Trading of Phoenix Motor

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PEV. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phoenix Motor during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Phoenix Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Phoenix Motor in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Phoenix Motor in the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Phoenix Motor Company Profile

Phoenix Motor Inc designs, develops, manufactures, assembles, and integrates electric drive systems, and light and medium duty electric vehicles in the United States and internationally. It provides chargers, electric forklifts, shuttle buses, Type A school buses, utility and service trucks, flatbed and cargo trucks, and walk-in vans.

Read More

