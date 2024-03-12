Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

PIRS opened at $0.17 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.22. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.14 and a 52-week high of $1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 0.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pieris Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 55.6% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 20,556 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 7,343 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 9,665.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 21,360 shares in the last quarter. 75.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in human blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

