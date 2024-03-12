Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.83.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 338.3% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Tobam raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 2,620.0% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PNW opened at $72.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.82. Pinnacle West Capital has a twelve month low of $65.20 and a twelve month high of $86.03.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.82%.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

