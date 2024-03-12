Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) Shares Sold by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP cut its holdings in Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Free Report) by 36.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,161 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Playtika were worth $841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Playtika alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in Playtika by 1,215.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,734 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Playtika during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Playtika by 784.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Playtika by 35,837.5% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its position in shares of Playtika by 4,125.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 6,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 6,065 shares in the last quarter. 11.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Playtika Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PLTK opened at $7.27 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.85. Playtika Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $6.25 and a 12 month high of $12.90.

Playtika Announces Dividend

Playtika ( NASDAQ:PLTK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.07). Playtika had a negative return on equity of 81.85% and a net margin of 9.15%. The firm had revenue of $637.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Playtika’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Playtika Holding Corp. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on PLTK. Bank of America cut Playtika from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Playtika from $10.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Playtika from $14.75 to $11.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on Playtika from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, HSBC cut Playtika from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $14.90 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.43.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PLTK

Playtika Profile

(Free Report)

Playtika Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and social casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms and direct-to-consumer platforms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Playtika Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playtika and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.