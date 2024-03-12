PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) Trading Up 0.6%

PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.48 and last traded at $5.48. 604 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 8,565 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.45.

Get PolyPid alerts:

PolyPid Stock Up 0.6 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.04 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.43.

PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($3.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.17) by ($1.80). As a group, analysts forecast that PolyPid Ltd. will post -3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

PolyPid Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PolyPid by 514.5% during the 1st quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 122,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 102,898 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in PolyPid during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in PolyPid by 83.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 23,752 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PolyPid by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 218,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of PolyPid by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 285,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after buying an additional 65,746 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.28% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

PolyPid Ltd., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products based on polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) platform to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate is D-PLEX100, which helps in the prevention of sternal (bone) surgical site infections (SSIs), as well as for the prevention of abdominal (soft tissue) SSIs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PolyPid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PolyPid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.