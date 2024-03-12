PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) Trading Up 0.6%

PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.48 and last traded at $5.48. 604 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 8,565 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.45.
PolyPid Stock Up 0.6 %
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.04 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.43.
PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($3.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.17) by ($1.80). As a group, analysts forecast that PolyPid Ltd. will post -3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
PolyPid Company Profile
PolyPid Ltd., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products based on polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) platform to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate is D-PLEX100, which helps in the prevention of sternal (bone) surgical site infections (SSIs), as well as for the prevention of abdominal (soft tissue) SSIs.
