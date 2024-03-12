Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II (NASDAQ:XPDBU) Trading 175.3% Higher

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:XPDBU – Get Free Report) shares traded up 175.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $44.88 and last traded at $29.65. 11,393 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 192% from the average session volume of 3,899 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.77.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.81.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Street LLC lifted its holdings in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II by 91.8% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 5,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Meteora Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Meteora Capital LLC now owns 21,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 3,669 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II during the fourth quarter worth about $265,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II by 14.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,817,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,260,000 after purchasing an additional 355,220 shares during the period.

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the transition energy and renewable sector in North America.

