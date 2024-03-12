Premier Miton Group (LON:PMI) Shares Down 3.4%

Premier Miton Group plc (LON:PMI – Get Free Report) fell 3.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 56.50 ($0.72) and last traded at GBX 56.50 ($0.72). 617,374 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 87% from the average session volume of 330,464 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 58.50 ($0.75).

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 61.58 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 61.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The company has a market cap of £86.24 million, a P/E ratio of 2,825.00 and a beta of 1.25.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 18th were given a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. Premier Miton Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30,000.00%.

Premier Miton Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. Premier Miton Group plc was formerly known as Premier Asset Management Group Plc. Premier Miton Group plc was founded in November 2019 and is based in Surrey, United Kingdom.

