Prenetics Global (NASDAQ:PRE) Stock Price Down 8.8%

Shares of Prenetics Global Limited (NASDAQ:PRE – Get Free Report) were down 8.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.12 and last traded at $5.17. Approximately 144,003 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 213% from the average daily volume of 45,989 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.67.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.25 million, a P/E ratio of -1.68 and a beta of -0.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prenetics Global

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRE. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prenetics Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,418,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prenetics Global in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prenetics Global in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prenetics Global by 140.4% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 193,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 113,288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.14% of the company’s stock.

About Prenetics Global

Prenetics Global Limited operates as a diagnostics and genetic testing company in Hong Kong and the United Kingdom. Its products include CircleDNA, a consumer genetic testing product; and Circle HealthPod, a rapid detection health monitoring device that offers COVID-19 testing solutions for professional use and home use.

