PrimeEnergy Resources (NASDAQ:PNRG) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $103.68

PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $103.68 and traded as high as $103.76. PrimeEnergy Resources shares last traded at $103.76, with a volume of 2,762 shares trading hands.

PrimeEnergy Resources Stock Up 0.7 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.64 and its 200-day moving average is $103.68. The stock has a market cap of $188.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.52.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNRG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 722 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources by 13.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,013 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources by 177.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 658 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in PrimeEnergy Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PrimeEnergy Resources by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,946 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. 9.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PrimeEnergy Resources Company Profile

PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring, developing, and producing oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It also acquires producing oil and gas properties through joint ventures with industry partners; and provides contract services to third parties, including well-servicing support, site-preparation, and construction services for oil and gas drilling and reworking operations.

