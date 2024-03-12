Profund Advisors LLC Sells 44,480 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 329,325 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 44,480 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 5.7% of Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $103,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 534.5% in the second quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 184 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $601,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 89.0% in the 3rd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 223 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.78, for a total value of $18,530,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 574,129 shares in the company, valued at $236,414,839.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Corp Microsoft sold 1,000,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total transaction of $1,950,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,677,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,770,926.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.78, for a total value of $18,530,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 574,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,414,839.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,048,303 shares of company stock worth $21,821,514. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $404.52 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $400.12 and its 200 day moving average is $366.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.89. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $245.73 and a 1 year high of $420.82.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The software giant reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.17. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.40% and a net margin of 36.27%. The company had revenue of $62.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $465.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $432.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Microsoft from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $433.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $415.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MSFT

About Microsoft

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.