ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:TDV) Stock Price Down 0.1%

ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:TDV – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $70.88 and last traded at $71.25. 5,587 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $71.36.

ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.27. The company has a market cap of $216.60 million, a P/E ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 1.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TDV. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 117.5% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. AMJ Financial Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,514,000. Dearborn Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners lifted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 291.0% during the 4th quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 2,316 shares during the last quarter.

About ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF (TDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of U.S. technology companies that have dividend growth of at least 7 years. TDV was launched on Nov 5, 2019 and is managed by ProShares.

